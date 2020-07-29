Overview of Dr. Steven Dejong, MD

Dr. Steven Dejong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Dejong works at Loyola University Medical Center OBG in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.