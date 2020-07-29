See All General Surgeons in Maywood, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Dejong, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Maywood, IL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Dejong, MD

Dr. Steven Dejong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Dejong works at Loyola University Medical Center OBG in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dejong's Office Locations

    Edward Hematology Oncology Group
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-9000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Parathyroidectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Dr. Dejong is a excellent surgeon. I was so nervous about having surgery.He eased all my worries and fear that I had. He explained and showed me what he was going to do. I am very happy with my choice to do the surgery. He did an amazing job,you can not even tell I had thyroid surgery. I have no scar and I healed wonderfully. I would recommend him to anyone who has to have thyroid surgery. He's such great ,friendly,funny ,and Great Surgeon. You will be at ease with him.
    Sharon Hatcher — Jul 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Dejong, MD
    About Dr. Steven Dejong, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992779086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
