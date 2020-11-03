Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Greenfield, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Jefferson Gastroenterology132 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-8900
Dr. Greenfield is amazing! He diagnosed a simple often overlooked chronic issue I'd been having for many years that other GI physicians assumed was IBS. It wasn't. I cannot explain what a relief it was to finally have the knowledge that it was not just all in my head. Now that I finally know what it really is it has been so much easier to manage and much less frightening because I don't have to worry that it is something more serious. I no longer have to take needless medications that weren't working.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1326007576
Education & Certifications
- 1979-1981
- 1977-1978
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
