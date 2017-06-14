Dr. Steven Lemberger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lemberger, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Lemberger, DPM
Dr. Steven Lemberger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Lemberger works at
Dr. Lemberger's Office Locations
-
1
Allan Burstein MD PA505 Stillwells Corner Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 863-7010
-
2
Inpatient Pediatric Associates901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-3909
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemberger?
Dr. Steven Lemberger is a great Podiatrist. He is knowledgeable and solved my foot pain in one visit. He was able to order me orthotics with his high tech ipad. He was patient, kind and understanding. I would 100%recommend him to anyone with feet problems. He is located on Stillwells Corner Rd in Freehold.
About Dr. Steven Lemberger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1659344539
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemberger works at
Dr. Lemberger has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.