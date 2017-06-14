Overview of Dr. Steven Lemberger, DPM

Dr. Steven Lemberger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Lemberger works at Allan Burstein MD PA in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.