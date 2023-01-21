Overview of Dr. Steven Lietman, MD

Dr. Steven Lietman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Lietman works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.