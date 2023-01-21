Dr. Steven Lietman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lietman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lietman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Lietman, MD
Dr. Steven Lietman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.

Dr. Lietman's Office Locations
Geisinger Medical Center Ortho100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6541
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After a year of being mis-diagnosed with a large soft tissue Sarcoma in my left leg I met Dr Leitman 17 years ago. Even though he was scheduled for the next six months he took me on a stand by basis because my poor previous medical care had put me at great risk. Before the operation I told him to take my leg off if it would save me. After the operation I woke up with my leg still with me. Im 83 years old thanks to one of the best Doctors Ive ever had. He listens, he talks straight talk and his surgical skills are wonderful. I truly believe He saved my life.
About Dr. Steven Lietman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134163132
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lietman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lietman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.