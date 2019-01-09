Overview of Dr. Steven Marder, DPM

Dr. Steven Marder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Marder works at Dr Marder Foot Care in West Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.