Overview of Dr. Steven Richards, MD

Dr. Steven Richards, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.