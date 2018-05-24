Dr. Steven Salva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Salva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Salva, MD
Dr. Steven Salva, MD is an Urology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Salva works at
Dr. Salva's Office Locations
Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington1974 Sproul Rd Ste 106, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 259-3000
Mid Lantic Urology2100 Keystone Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 259-3000
Urology Health Specialists1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2304, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 744-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salva is a wonderful caring doctor. He has helped both my husband and myself. He got us thru a very hard time with my husband's diagnosis. He was always ready to answer questions anytime. He also has a great bedside manner, very easy to talk too. Can't say enough of how I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Steven Salva, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093741829
Education & Certifications
- Univ of PA Health System
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
