Dr. Steven Schierling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center - College of Medicine|Texas AandM Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Schierling works at Surgical Group of North Texas - Grapevine in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.