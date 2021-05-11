Dr. Steven Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shin, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Shin, MD
Dr. Steven Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Shin's Office Locations
Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7100
Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Shin operated on my son and me. He is not only a brilliant surgeon he is a kind and thoughtful person. He explains everything clearly, is patient and kind. He’s EXCELLENT
About Dr. Steven Shin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164407862
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Brown Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
