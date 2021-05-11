Overview of Dr. Steven Shin, MD

Dr. Steven Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Shin works at Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.