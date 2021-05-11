See All Hand Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steven Shin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Shin, MD

Dr. Steven Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Shin works at Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shin's Office Locations

    Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.
    6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7100
    Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-4566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Disease
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Dr.Shin operated on my son and me. He is not only a brilliant surgeon he is a kind and thoughtful person. He explains everything clearly, is patient and kind. He’s EXCELLENT
    About Dr. Steven Shin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164407862
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin works at Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shin’s profile.

    Dr. Shin has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

