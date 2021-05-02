Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Siegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Siegel, MD
Dr. Steven Siegel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
1
Cancer Specialists of North Florida1658 St Vincents Way Ste 230, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 214-8050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Riverside2 Shircliff Way Ste 800, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-2619
3
Cancer Specialists of Nf Spcc7015 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 363-7453
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, Bobby, was a patient of Dr Siegel. Bobby was diagnosed with AML. I knew Dr Siegel for the 15 yrs I was a nurse at SVMC. He was great with my husband and me. Unfortunately, Bobby passed away. I often think of Dr Siegel and the care Bobby received
About Dr. Steven Siegel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
- Emory University
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Suny Downstate University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
