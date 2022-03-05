Overview of Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD

Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Swedberg works at Swedberg Eye Care in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Blepharitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.