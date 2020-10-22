Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Mesa5555 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 393-0575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Gilbert Healthcare Center Endoscopy Suite4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 632-4060
Liver Clinic LLC604 W Warner Rd Ste D1, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 393-0575
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Goldfield Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Love the new spacious office! Friendly and thorough staff that explained everything to me and made me feel at ease with a few upcoming tests. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063458735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.