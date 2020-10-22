Overview

Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Reddy GI Associates in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.