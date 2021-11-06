Overview

Dr. Suman Kaur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Kaur works at Digestive Disease Associates in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.