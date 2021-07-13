Dr. Bhushan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumeet Bhushan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sumeet Bhushan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Bhushan works at
Locations
-
1
Galen Gastroenterology1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 308-0390
-
2
Galen Digestive Health2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 643-2500Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Galen Medical Group-north4980 Alpha Ln, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Sumeet Bhushan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1558337451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhushan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhushan works at
Dr. Bhushan has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhushan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhushan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhushan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhushan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhushan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.