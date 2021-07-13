Overview

Dr. Sumeet Bhushan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Bhushan works at Galen Gastroenterology Group in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.