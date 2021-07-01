Dr. Sunil Kalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Kalla, MD
Dr. Sunil Kalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.
Nevada Heart and Vascular700 E Silverado Ranch Blvd Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (702) 240-6482
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 240, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 240-6482
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very friendly and helpful. He has great medical knowledge and was recommended by a cardiologist in California. I trust him completely.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Foothills Hospital
- Roger Williams Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital
- S.N. Medical College
- Cardiology
Dr. Kalla accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalla has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalla speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalla.
