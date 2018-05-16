Dr. Surat Phonsombat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phonsombat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surat Phonsombat, MD
Overview of Dr. Surat Phonsombat, MD
Dr. Surat Phonsombat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Phonsombat's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very responsive, caring and knowledgeable. Great doctor/patient communication.
About Dr. Surat Phonsombat, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1932221694
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phonsombat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phonsombat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phonsombat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phonsombat has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phonsombat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Phonsombat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phonsombat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phonsombat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phonsombat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.