Overview of Dr. Surat Phonsombat, MD

Dr. Surat Phonsombat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Phonsombat works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.