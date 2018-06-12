Dr. Surya Irakam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irakam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surya Irakam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surya Irakam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Gastromed Healthcare25 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 475-0864
Gastromed Healthcare1140 Stelton Rd Ste 102, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (732) 475-0865
Gastromed Healthcare PA203 Towne Centre Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 466-1625
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr. Irakam taking the time to listen andanswer questions patiently. It is a pleasure to hav as my GI doctor.
About Dr. Surya Irakam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1114971397
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center|Interfaith Med Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center|Sri Venkatesware Med College Hospital
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
