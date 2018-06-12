Overview

Dr. Surya Irakam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Irakam works at Gastromed Healthcare, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Piscataway, NJ and Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.