Dr. Susan Beck, DO
Overview of Dr. Susan Beck, DO
Dr. Susan Beck, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck's Office Locations
Katzmann Breast Center1601 NW 114th St Ste 151, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 222-7474
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beck is the best! I am so thankful for her knowledge and expertise in her field. She takes excellent care of her patients and is so caring! I can't say enough good things about her!
About Dr. Susan Beck, DO
- Breast Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines General Hospital
- Des Moines General Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med
- Iowa State University
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
