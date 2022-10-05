Overview of Dr. Susan Beck, DO

Dr. Susan Beck, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Beck works at MercyOne Comfort Health Center For Women in Clive, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.