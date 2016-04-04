Dr. Sushil Sagar, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Sagar, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Himachal Pradesh Med Coll and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Long Island Kidney Associates PC4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 17, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 735-5522
East Islip Dialysis200 Carleton Ave, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 581-0897
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sagar spent time reviewing all my reports from multiple providers after my hospitalization and took the time to develop a plan specific to my condition. He spend time explaining and educating and tries to ensure you understand needed diet and medication before you leave his office.
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285699041
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Hp Med Coll
- Himachal Pradesh Med Coll
- Nephrology
Dr. Sagar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagar has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.