Overview of Dr. Sushil Sagar, MB BS

Dr. Sushil Sagar, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Himachal Pradesh Med Coll and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sagar works at Long Island Kidney Associates PC in Bethpage, NY with other offices in East Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.