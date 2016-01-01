Dr. Suzan Saber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzan Saber, MD
Dr. Suzan Saber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Unity Diabetes Center2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 368-4560
- Unity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- American University Of Beirut
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Saber has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
