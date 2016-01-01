Overview

Dr. Suzan Saber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.



Dr. Saber works at Unity Diabetes Center & Endocrinology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.