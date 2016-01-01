Endocrinologists are specialists who diagnose and treat conditions that often result from hormonal imbalances produced by your endocrine system. The endocrine system is responsible for controlling several of your body’s important functions, including:
Your endocrine system is also made of several hormone-producing glands:
What conditions do endocrinologists treat?
Endocrinologists treat many conditions that affect hormone production in your body, which can lead to the following conditions:
In addition to these conditions, an endocrinologist will also help if you’re experiencing issues with bone and growth disorders, including osteoporosis, hyperthyroidism, growth hormone deficiencies, and more.
What procedures do endocrinologists perform?
Endocrinologists will perform several procedures to help you manage your condition. In the event you need surgery, your endocrinologist will refer you to a surgeon who specializes in your condition.
Some common endocrinology procedures are:
When should I go to an endocrinologist
In most cases, your visit to an endocrinologist starts with a referral made by your primary care physician when hormonal imbalances are believed to be the cause of your condition. Some of the most common reasons to visit an endocrinologist include:
If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, an endocrinologist can help by creating a treatment plan that gives you the knowledge and resources needed to manage your condition.
What can I expect from my endocrinologist appointment?
A typical visit to an endocrinologist will include thorough documentation of your medical history, along with a full-body exam and routine tests. These tests include blood and urine analysis, which are used in diagnosing conditions like diabetes.
Your endocrinologist may also ask questions about your current symptoms, family history, exercise and eating habits, and more. Following your evaluation, you can expect your endocrinologist to offer guidance in managing any conditions you may have as well as an explanation of your treatment plan.
What questions should I ask my endocrinologist?
It’s important to prepare for your visit with an endocrinologist. A good practice is to have your medical history, any recent blood work or tests, and questions about your condition ready beforehand.
To help you prepare, we’ve compiled a list of common questions you can ask your endocrinologist for diabetes and thyroid conditions.
Diabetes Questions
Thyroid Questions