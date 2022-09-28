Dr. Syed Asad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Asad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syed Asad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Universal Neurological Care PA8823 San Jose Blvd Ste 209, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 404-7044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Asad is caring, knowledgeable, and he doesn’t hesitate to give us the attention we need.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nuclear Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Asad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asad speaks Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Asad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.