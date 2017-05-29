Dr. Syed Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stoughton, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Gentle Dental Stoughton341 Washington St, Stoughton, MA 02072 Directions (508) 583-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Knapp Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is demanding of the staff and patient for a reason - he is really good. He did my spinal tap after another failed, a second refused. We now wait because the fluid showed elevated protein. I will always recommend Dr, Hussain. Guys just because he is demanding does not mean he is not the best. He has the perfect balance of relaxing you before he starts but being 100% focused. I never cried out because I did not want to distract him. But he knew I was hurting and took care of me.
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Dwnst Med Ctr|Long Island College Hospital
- St Elizabeth Hospital
- Liaquat Med Coll
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hussain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Upper Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.