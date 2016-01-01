Overview

Dr. Syed Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Dr. Syed Irfan Shah - MD in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.