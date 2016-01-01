Dr. Syed Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Syed Irfan Shah - MD2746 Matlock Rd Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 469-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Syed Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174606065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.