Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD

Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.

Dr. Ghosh works at Camino Medical Group in Sunnyvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ghosh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Care Center
    323 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 524-5900
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    1085 W EL CAMINO REAL, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 524-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Hemorrhage

Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417045600
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Hosp-A Einstein Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maryland General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Va Wadsworth Hosp-Ucla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghosh works at Camino Medical Group in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghosh’s profile.

    Dr. Ghosh has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

