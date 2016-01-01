Dr. Tarek Almouradi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almouradi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarek Almouradi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tarek Almouradi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Midwest Center for Digestive Health Sc9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-5678
New Lenox Anesthesia LLC678 Cedar Crossings Dr, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 723-9278
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-4928Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Silver Cross Hospital Medical Centers1900 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 300-1100
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
