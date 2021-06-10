Dr. Engelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teri Engelberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teri Engelberg, MD
Dr. Teri Engelberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
Dr. Engelberg's Office Locations
West Hills23101 Sherman Pl Ste 501, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 340-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just left my first visit with Dr. Engelberg and I couldn’t be happier. She took her time with my appointment and answered and questions that I had. She was lovely! Her office staff was delightful too! Unfortunately, I’m moving back East soon so this will be probably my last appointment. Wish I found her sooner!
About Dr. Teri Engelberg, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1083682959
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Engelberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engelberg has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Engelberg speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelberg.
