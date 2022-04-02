Overview of Dr. Thomas Davies, DPM

Dr. Thomas Davies, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Davies works at Davies & Davies Dpms in East Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.