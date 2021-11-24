Dr. Felter accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Felter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Felter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.
Locations
Firelands Regional Health System1111 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 557-6161
Psychological Associates1031 Pierce St, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 625-4900
North Coast Professional Company LLC3960 East Harbor Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452 Directions (419) 732-0700
Sandusky Orthopedics/Rheumatlgy1401 BONE CREEK DR, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 625-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Felter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
