Overview

Dr. Thomas Felter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.



Dr. Felter works at Firelands Regional Health System in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Port Clinton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.