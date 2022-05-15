See All Gastroenterologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hsia works at Santa Maria Gastroenterology in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Maria Gastroenterology
    Santa Maria Gastroenterology
361 Town Ctr W Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458
(805) 922-6581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diarrhea

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Cirrhosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophageal Ulcer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Viral Hepatitis
Esophageal Varices
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lactose Intolerance
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Heartburn
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia
Ischemic Colitis
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Whipple's Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 15, 2022
    May 15, 2022
Dr. Hsia helps me to handle my complicated gastro problems. In a thoughtful and caring way, he works with me to find better ways to live with the challenges. I am a 73 female with other health problems also. Here's a related detail you might appreciate: He uses the best technology to do a colonoscopy. And he does the procedure with finesse so it's not unpleasant.
Mrs. S.
    Mrs. S. — May 15, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD

    Gastroenterology
    37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508894486
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: University Of California Davis
    Internship: University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education: University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsia works at Santa Maria Gastroenterology in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hsia’s profile.

    Dr. Hsia has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

