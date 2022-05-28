Dr. Thomas Osgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Osgood, MD
Dr. Thomas Osgood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Peacehealth United General Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Excellent. Dr. Osgood is a great ophthalmologist.
- University Of Az College Of Med
- Med Coll of WI
Dr. Osgood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osgood accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Osgood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osgood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.