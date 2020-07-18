Dr. Thomas Steineke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steineke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Steineke, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Steineke, MD
Dr. Thomas Steineke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Steineke's Office Locations
Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (347) 366-0143Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Steineke is a genious in his field! Add to that a wonderful soothing personality and you found your Surgeon!
About Dr. Thomas Steineke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477553782
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania Medical Center Presbyterian
- UCLA Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Steineke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steineke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steineke speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Steineke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steineke.
