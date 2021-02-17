Dr. Thomas Sweat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sweat, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sweat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem, Clark Memorial Health and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Dr. Sweat works at
Locations
-
1
Murphy Pain Center207 Sparks Ave Ste 100, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 629-1234
-
2
Clark Co. Health Dept.1403 SPRING ST, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 284-5411
-
3
Norton Women's & Children's Hospital6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 891-8300
-
4
Commonwealth Cardiologists Psc210 E Gray St Ste 1002, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-2029
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Salem
- Clark Memorial Health
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- MDwise
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Tricare
- United Church of Christ
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Sweet is a good doctor. I saw him several times. He listened to me, took me seriously, ordered the right tests and helped me get the service that i needed in a prompt manner. He carefully reviewed all my medical history and such. I think if you need a heart doctor and you live in the Jeffersonville area, Sweet is a good one to have. I feel well cared for with Sweet as my heart doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Sweat, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992758197
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Sweat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sweat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sweat works at
Dr. Sweat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.