Dr. Thomas Wilder, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Wilder, MD
Dr. Thomas Wilder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Wilder's Office Locations
1
PMG-Surgery8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 206, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 334-6800
2
Providence Medical Group Surgery3550 S 4th St Ste 282, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 334-6800
3
Providence Medical Group Surgery7255 RENNER RD, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 334-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I needed emergency gallbladder surgery. I have had a few abdominal surgeries previous and he told me he might have to do an open surgery. I was very excited to wake up after surgery to find that I did not have the open surgery. It took Dr Wilder 90 minutes to go through the scar tissue in my stomach and a lot of surgeons will not take the time to so that. They will just do the open surgery. Dr Wilder is very caring and he takes time to answer your questions and listens. I would recommend anyone to see him. Please if you are needed surgery please call his office you will not be displeased.
About Dr. Thomas Wilder, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518924653
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Science Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas
