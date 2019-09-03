Overview of Dr. Thomas Wilder, MD

Dr. Thomas Wilder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Wilder works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Leavenworth, KS and Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.