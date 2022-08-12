Overview

Dr. Timothy Schoonover, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Schoonover works at Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.