Dr. Timothy Schoonover, DO
Dr. Timothy Schoonover, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Kettering Health Main Campus
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoonover?
Highly recommend! Very empathetic, compassionate and extremely intelligent. Dr Schoonover works with his patients to formulate the best care plan for the needs of his patients. He takes time to explain the process and best outcome. I’ve leaned a lot from Dr Schoonover.
About Dr. Timothy Schoonover, DO
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
