Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Sullivan, MD
Dr. Timothy Sullivan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Morristown Ophthalmology Associates, PA131 Madison Ave Ste 130, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-1113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan and his staff provide thorough, quality eye exams and care. When I was experiencing some odd visual symptoms, Dr. Sullivan listened carefully to my concerns and tested my eyes thoroughly to look for possible problems and put my mind at ease. He and his staff were patient and thoughtful throughout the process, and helped to alleviate my fears while also clearly explaining the test results so I would feel informed.
About Dr. Timothy Sullivan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1417944562
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- NY Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- STVN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.