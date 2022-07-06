Overview of Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD

Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus



Dr. Zoys works at Pain Diagnostics and Treatment Center, PA in Garland, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.