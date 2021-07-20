Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Moore, MD
Dr. Todd Moore, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Moore is amazing! My husband almost died and Dr. Moore is the one that diagnosed the problem. He is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Todd Moore, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
