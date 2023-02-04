Overview of Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD

Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.