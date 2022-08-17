Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soledad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD
Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. Soledad works at
Dr. Soledad's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Institute - Irving2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 444, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 800-1300Friday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soledad?
Fantastic surgery
About Dr. Tracy Soledad, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1508200353
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soledad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soledad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soledad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soledad works at
Dr. Soledad has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soledad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soledad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soledad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soledad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soledad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.