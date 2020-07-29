See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO

Sports Medicine
4.7 (117)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO

Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Beatty works at Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beatty's Office Locations

    Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC
    2005 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 601-9177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Dr. Beatty has been my arthritic knee + Sports Medicine specialist for many years. She is very professional, highly knowledgeable, friendly and most importantly, Dr. Beatty painlessly injects my knees. Unlike most physicians, she goes out of her way to make my regular steroid or Synvisc/Monovisc injections VERY COMFORTABLE + PAINLESS with great results! I highly recommend Dr. Beatty and give her the highest rating, 5 Stars!
    M Singer — Jul 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO.

    About Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1841275203
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Care Sports Medicine Crozer-Keystone Health System
    • Medical/Osteopathic
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Marlton Hospital
    • Lankenau Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beatty works at Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Beatty’s profile.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

