Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO
Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Beatty's Office Locations
Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC2005 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (610) 601-9177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beatty has been my arthritic knee + Sports Medicine specialist for many years. She is very professional, highly knowledgeable, friendly and most importantly, Dr. Beatty painlessly injects my knees. Unlike most physicians, she goes out of her way to make my regular steroid or Synvisc/Monovisc injections VERY COMFORTABLE + PAINLESS with great results! I highly recommend Dr. Beatty and give her the highest rating, 5 Stars!
About Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1841275203
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Medical/Osteopathic
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
