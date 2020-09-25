Dr. Tushar Gohel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gohel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tushar Gohel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tushar Gohel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pramuhmswami Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Dr.Gohel9003 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 393-0575
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have every confidence in Dr. Gohel, he is kind and patient, explains everything so I can understand, I highly recommend him
About Dr. Tushar Gohel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Pramuhmswami Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gohel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gohel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gohel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gohel has seen patients for Hernia, Nausea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gohel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gohel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gohel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gohel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gohel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.