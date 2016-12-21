Overview

Dr. Umesh Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Umesh C Shah MD in Pomona, CA with other offices in Chino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.