Dr. Umesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umesh Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Umesh Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 591-6414
-
2
Shah Umesh C MD Office12540 10th St Ste B, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 591-6414
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
He may not have the greatest bedside manner, but I highly respect him as a physician. He was able to do something other Gastroenterologists did not and would not do.
About Dr. Umesh Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1851465504
Education & Certifications
- Ml King Jr Genl Hospital
- Mlk Jr Hospital
- Chicago Med Sch
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Malnutrition, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.