Overview of Dr. Uzma Nasim, MD

Dr. Uzma Nasim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.



Dr. Nasim works at Uzma Nasim MD Inc in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.