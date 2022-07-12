Dr. Victoria Giffi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giffi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Giffi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Giffi, MD
Dr. Victoria Giffi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD.
Dr. Giffi works at
Dr. Giffi's Office Locations
Meritus Cancer Specialists11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 130, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 665-4710
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giffi is an outstanding doctor and has an amazing persona. The two worlds combined are what makes her a truly comforting doctor, especially when critical care is needed.
About Dr. Victoria Giffi, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1447419627
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Giffi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giffi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giffi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giffi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giffi.
