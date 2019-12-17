Overview

Dr. Vijay Prabhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Prabhu works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.