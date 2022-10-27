Overview of Dr. Vijay Thangamani, MD

Dr. Vijay Thangamani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Thangamani works at Duly Health and Care in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Lemont, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.