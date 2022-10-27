Dr. Vijay Thangamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Thangamani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vijay Thangamani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 790-1872
Duly Health and Care - Orthopaedics4115 Fairview Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 790-1872
Orthopaedics15900 W 127th St, Lemont, IL 60439 Directions (630) 790-1872
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
I've seen Dr. Thangamani several times over the years and I could not recommend him higher. I always feel very welcome when I visit his office for what ever pains me. He is easy to talk to and explains things in a very straightforward way. What is so comforting is that for all the things I've seen Dr. Thangamani for over the years, he only has suggested surgery after every other option has been tried (that's not very common for an orthopedic doctor). If you have an issue with a hip, knee, shoulder or any other body part I would highly recommend you making an appointment with Dr. Thangamani.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- New England Baptist Hospital Chestnut Hill
- Northwestern University Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Thangamani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thangamani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thangamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thangamani has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thangamani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thangamani speaks Polish and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thangamani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thangamani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thangamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thangamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.