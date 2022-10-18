Overview

Dr. Vikas Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.



Dr. Patel works at North Carolina Dermatology Associates in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.