Overview

Dr. Vinay Kapoor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kapoor works at Vinay Kapoor MD in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.