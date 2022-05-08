Overview of Dr. Vincent Ho, MD

Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Vauxhall, NJ, Union City, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.