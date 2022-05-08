Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Ho, MD
Dr. Vincent Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Thomas Slamovits MD628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7300
Vauxhall2952 Vauxhall Rd, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Directions (908) 349-8155
Sana Sleep Study Inc.3196 Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 867-2999
Clara Maass Diagnostic Laboratory5 Franklin Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ho is always so thorough and insightful, while always making sure the experience is catered to each of his patients’. He works in a timely manner, while expressing kindness at every visit.
About Dr. Vincent Ho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Ophthalmology
